GOODMAN, GODFREY On Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of Cecile Goodman. Loving father and father-in-law of Stacey and Lionel Newman, Kimberley Goodman Adams, and Kathryn Goodman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Garry and Madeleine Goodman. Devoted grandfather of Jack, Corey, Connor, Ronan, and Charlotte. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park, Brimley Road. Shiva 474 Glen Park Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, 905-836-7333.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019