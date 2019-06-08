Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GOFFREDO DI LORETO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary







DI LORETO, GOFFREDO It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Goffredo Carmine Di Loreto at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband for over 65 years to Elisa. He leaves behind his two children Luciano (Irene) and Rosanna (Dave). Most notably however, his departure will be felt with immense heartache by his two grandchildren, Jessica and David, whom he loved more than anything else in this world. As young children Jessica and David explored the world with "Nonno" and learned to love life in all its glory. Goffredo also leaves behind countless nephews and nieces as well as surviving brother and sisters-in-law. And now it's on to the next chapter of his new life in and amongst his friends in heaven... his brother Angelo, his cousins Avio, Goeto, and Biagio, Cumpare Romeo, Cumpare Gino, Cumpare Vincenzo, Sergio, Stefano Tucci, and he finally reunites with his father Rocco, mother Silena and his sister Anna. The feast will be full of food, storytelling and laughter with Goffredo the ringleader perpetually retelling old stories with a flair that no one else could match. And that laugh, oh that laugh that came deep from within and could be heard for miles. We will all wait to hear it thundering down from the heavens! We will miss and love you more than you can imagine Papa and we will never forget you... never! Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church (2 Richardson Ave., Eglinton Ave., east of Keele St.) on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., just south of Hwy. 7). In memory of Goffredo, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019

