|
|
CALLAGHAN, GORD The piper has called Gord Callaghan at the golden age of 92 years, to a new marching band. Bugle Major Callaghan, of the Queen's Own Rifles, left us Saturday evening, February 1st, after a great afternoon with his entire family. He retired at the age of 65 after a wonderful career with Bell Canada (47 years). Gord started his second career not long after that - showing up at his son's newly opened automotive shop and staying for over 10 years. He leaves behind his wife Kathleen, his two amazing children Barbara and Rick (maybe not quite his words), his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dad saved 92 years of treasures for all of us to remember him by. His laughter and wisdom will be missed by all of his family and by the second floor staff at Sunnybrook K Wing where he kept them all smiling (thank you Sunnybrook crew). He will live on in our memories forever. March on Dad. Love you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020