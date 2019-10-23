MILLER, Gordon Alexander It is with sadness that his family announces the passing of Gordon Alexander Miller on October 20, 2019, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Barbara, Gordon will be missed by his daughter Joanne, son Jeffrey, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Brenda, his beloved companion Irma, and his sister Doris. Travis, Shannon, Emily, Jacob and Rebecca will miss their funny Grandpa. In 1961, Gordon started Gord Miller Display, a successful silk screen printing company which he owned and operated until August 2019, working alongside Jeffrey for more than 30 years. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and love for his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Diabetes Canada or the would be appreciated by the family. A private family service has been planned. If you would like to share a memory or leave a personal message, please visit ogdenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019