Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON ARTHUR CASEY. View Sign

CASEY, GORDON ARTHUR Gordon Arthur Casey, son of Thomas and Alzina and brother to Marion Baker, died peacefully at age 95, on February 28, 2019, after a brief illness at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with family at his side. Gord, or as everyone knew him, "Casey", was born on July 20, 1923 in Toronto, Ontario. While working in many different capacities during his life such as a cab owner, bus driver, transport truck driver, scuba diver and bar manager at O'Malley's Tavern, Casey is best known as a Navy man. In 1941, Gordon Casey proudly joined the Canadian War effort serving originally in HMCS Stratford and then HMCS Brandon as signalman defending our country during WWII on the high seas off the Newfoundland coast escorting ships to Londonderry, Ireland until the end of the war in 1945. A longtime member of The Naval Club of Toronto, The Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans of Canada, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2311 and Royal Canadian Legion Br. 258, Casey also frequented Legion 66 in Toronto and Legion 34 in Orillia to visit with his Naval buddies. Casey was known for lending a hand to a friend in need and his jovial personality drew others to him. Even in his 96th year, Casey lived independently while sharing laughs and a pint with close pal, Naval Lieutenant Craig Kingsley, family and friends in Orillia, Toronto and The Grover. Father to Michael and Diane, predeceased by niece Joyce Baker and nephew Terry Baker (wife Jacqueline Baker), Uncle to Janice Kemp and Great-Uncle to Gord, Casey, Michael, Terry, Scott, Stacey, Shannon and Darcey and their children, Gord Casey will be greatly missed. A celebration of the life of "Casey" will be held at The Naval Club of Toronto on May 25th from 2-5 p.m. located at 1910 Gerrard Street East near Woodbine Avenue in Toronto. Dress code for Forces will be No. 1A DEUs, Blues and Greys; otherwise, business attire. Donations are welcome to The Poppy Fund.

CASEY, GORDON ARTHUR Gordon Arthur Casey, son of Thomas and Alzina and brother to Marion Baker, died peacefully at age 95, on February 28, 2019, after a brief illness at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with family at his side. Gord, or as everyone knew him, "Casey", was born on July 20, 1923 in Toronto, Ontario. While working in many different capacities during his life such as a cab owner, bus driver, transport truck driver, scuba diver and bar manager at O'Malley's Tavern, Casey is best known as a Navy man. In 1941, Gordon Casey proudly joined the Canadian War effort serving originally in HMCS Stratford and then HMCS Brandon as signalman defending our country during WWII on the high seas off the Newfoundland coast escorting ships to Londonderry, Ireland until the end of the war in 1945. A longtime member of The Naval Club of Toronto, The Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans of Canada, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2311 and Royal Canadian Legion Br. 258, Casey also frequented Legion 66 in Toronto and Legion 34 in Orillia to visit with his Naval buddies. Casey was known for lending a hand to a friend in need and his jovial personality drew others to him. Even in his 96th year, Casey lived independently while sharing laughs and a pint with close pal, Naval Lieutenant Craig Kingsley, family and friends in Orillia, Toronto and The Grover. Father to Michael and Diane, predeceased by niece Joyce Baker and nephew Terry Baker (wife Jacqueline Baker), Uncle to Janice Kemp and Great-Uncle to Gord, Casey, Michael, Terry, Scott, Stacey, Shannon and Darcey and their children, Gord Casey will be greatly missed. A celebration of the life of "Casey" will be held at The Naval Club of Toronto on May 25th from 2-5 p.m. located at 1910 Gerrard Street East near Woodbine Avenue in Toronto. Dress code for Forces will be No. 1A DEUs, Blues and Greys; otherwise, business attire. Donations are welcome to The Poppy Fund. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close