WATT, GORDON ARTHUR Toronto Firefighter for 34 years Born October 18, 1932, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Loving and devoted husband of 67 years to Eleanor. Loving father to Glen (Ada), Debbie (John) and Karen (Bryan). Proud papa to Robin (Heidi), Jesse, Sarah, Amy, Laura, Brianna and Lia (Wes). Great-papa to Kaia, Kaeleb, Jae-Lynn and Dylan. Some of Gord's favourite pastimes included going for walks, golfing, skating, humming along to his favourite tunes, playing euchre and his 28 summers at Skyline Park. Gord enjoyed spending time with family, lifelong friends and celebrating special events with his grandkids. Private family service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital or Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnememorial funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019