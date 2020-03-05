Home

GORDON BERNARD SHARP

SHARP, GORDON BERNARD Sadly passed away March 2, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving and devoted husband to Janet (nee Gracie); wonderful father to Carrie, Vikki and Barry (Catherine); cherished grandpa to Jordan (Marci) and Megan; great-grandpa to Gideon, Acacia and Eowyn; brother to Marilyn and Donna (Ken); brother-in-law to David; Bob (Judy); uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; predeceased by grandson Daryl and sister Nancy. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Georgina Community Church, located at 1816 Metro Rd. N., Jackson's Point, ON, L0E 1L0.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
