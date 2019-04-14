LAWSON, Gordon Bruce Passed peacefully in his sleep at The Villa Rest Home in Midland on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his 84th year. Gord was predeceased by his beloved wife Marlene. Loved and survived by his kids Shelly (Robin) and Bruce (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Jesse (Adrian), Rebecca (Andre), Chris, Danielle (John), Natalie (Marcel), Alex (Erika) and Olivia. Great-grandfather of Amelia, Elyse, Anthony, Scarlett, Jasper, Taylor, Gordie and Paige. Gord will be truly missed by not only his immediate family, but also his extended family from Port Perry, Penn Avenue, Lemar Road, the Masonic Temple, Shriner's Club, Jester's Club and the Key Harbour Gang. A Visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Tuesday, April 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the service on Wednesday, April 17th at Noon with reception to follow. If desired, donations may be made to the . Online Condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019