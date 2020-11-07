BYCE, GORDON It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Gordon Byce announce his passing on October 28, 2020 in Markham at 98 years of age. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his daughters: Joanne (Gord Nicolle), Laurie (Peter Mills) and Marion (John Feheley). Gordon will also be remembered with great love and pride by his seven grandchildren: David and Joel Nicolle, Allison and Cory Mills and Erin, Megan and Devon Feheley. Gordon was predeceased by his beloved wife Lois Byce; his parents Henry and Louisa Byce; his brothers John, Allan and Charles Byce, his sisters: Mabel McWatch, Diana Byce, Georgina Eldridge and Violet Reid. Born and raised in Chapleau, Ontario, Gordon moved to Saskatoon to attend the University of Saskatchewan where he met his future bride Lois. They shared a loving marriage which spanned 68 years, focused on family, friends and the Anglican Church. Being the founding President and member of the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre was dear to his heart. Gordon enjoyed being active through curling, golf and gardening. He was a lifelong learner and sharing his thoughts through writing, public speaking, his poetry and storytelling was important to him. Spending time with his precious grandchildren gave him such great joy. Services and a Celebration of Life will be delayed until such time family and friends can travel to gather safely to honour him.



