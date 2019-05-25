Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON DANIEL TAYLOR WATTS. View Sign Service Information Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne Street Toronto , ON M4X1K5 (416)-924-1408 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne St. Toronto , ON View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne St. Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

WATTS, GORDON DANIEL TAYLOR Died very suddenly of a brain hemorrhage on May 21, 2019. He leaves his wife Carolyn, his son Matthew; and five siblings: Murray, Mary, Robert, Muriel and David; as well, many nieces, nephews, stepchildren and grandchildren. His death is an enormous loss to all of us as he was a much-loved, much admired and an accomplished man. Gordon was born in Granada, Northwestern Quebec, to Murray Edmund and Marjorie Elizabeth Watts and moved to Toronto at age eight. He attended St. Michael's College and graduated from the University of Toronto with a BSc in mining engineering. When young, Gordon roamed Australia, the South Pacific, Asia and Alaska, working as a field engineer, eventually becoming a systems analyst with Noranda when use of computers in mining was in its infancy. After four years, he became a mineral economist. Expanding his skills even further, he developed specialized computer applications for the mining industry and sold them worldwide – and to this day. His work has taken him all over the world and into remote places. His databases have been used by the Federal Government. Not least, his expertise in mining and taxation led to assignments with the European Commission. Visitation will be held at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto, on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Book Bank at

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-childrens-book-bank/ would be greatly appreciated. www.rosar-morrison.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019

