GORDON EDWARD and SHEILA RUBY LYNN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GORDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNN, GORDON EDWARD LYNN SHEILA RUBY Gordon, age 87 years, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Mackenzie Health Centre. He was the husband of Sheila (nee Alexander), age 89, who predeceased him on Monday, October 21, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Gordon was born in Montreal, Quebec on August 28, 1932. He was the son of James Terrance Irwin Lynn and Dorothy Louise Sanders. He was employed at Crown Cork & Seal Canada in Sales for 37 years, retiring in 1991. Sheila was born in Toronto, Ontario on August 23, 1930. She was the youngest daughter of Aaron Alexander and Annie Lawson. She was employed at the Ontario Ministry of Transportation as an Assistant to the Executive for many years, retiring in 1996. Gordon and Sheila were married on October 4, 1958 at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Toronto. They are survived by Gordon's sister, Jean Bourke and their only grandchild, Daniel Dean Lynn. They were predeceased by their only son David Gordon Alexander Lynn. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your charity of choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved