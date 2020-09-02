GORDON FENN

FENN, GORDON After a short illness, Gordon passed away peacefully at home with family and his friend by his side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves the love of his life, Ruth Louisa Fenn (Cropp) after 70 years of marriage, his daughters Patricia (Joe) Whitmore, Barbara (Paul) Watts and Donna (the late Patrick) McCarthy. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son David and granddaughter Lanette Whitmore. Gordon's love and dedication to his wife Ruth was evident in his bi-weekly visits to her at her residence where she lives battling Alzheimer's. The family witnessed a miracle on August 26th, their 70th Wedding Anniversary when Ruth and Gordon expressed their love for the last time via FaceTime, shared by their three daughters shortly before his passing. Gordon was a blacksmith by trade for over 50 years until his retirement. He passed on his legacy to his two sons-in-law, Joe, the late Patrick, his grandson Mike and our cousin Kenny. His 60+ years of dedication to Masonry was his lifelong passion. Gordon was granted the William Mercer Wilson Award; an honour bestowed on special Masons for volunteering and dedication to their craft. Gordon cherished time spent with his family, and special friends who brought him food and treats, visiting him often. Special thanks to the Palliative team of SRT and our family doctor, Dr. Robert Doherty, for his kindness, compassion and support during this time. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service was held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home in Newmarket on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Newmarket Cemetery will follow at a later date. Our family welcomes donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com