GORDON FREDERICK BAKER

BAKER, GORDON FREDERICK July 13, 1943 - April 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gord. Beloved husband to Joan for 35 years. Loving and devoted father to David. Cherished brother to his sister Carolyn. Loving uncle to Ken and Lisa. Beloved brother-in-law to Jane and Gene. Beloved uncle to Laura and Chris. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. May he forever rest in peace. A celebration of Gord's life will be planned for later in the year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
