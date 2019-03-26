Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON FREDERICK PERRY. View Sign

PERRY, GORDON FREDERICK March 28, 1933 - March 11, 2019 Son of the late Fred and Hazel Perry. Has found peace in the arms of our Lord. His family was present as he passed quietly after a brief illness. Gord enjoyed working for Bell Canada for thirty-three years then turned his life to serving his community. He will be greatly missed by his wife Helen, her son John (Colleen) and family, Helen's sisters Mary, Cathy and Stella and their families. Also by Gordon's children, Charlene (Brian), Richard (Arlene), Jennifer, Larissa and their families. Gord's grandchildren and great-grandchildren have brought a joy and a brightness in his life. His sisters Ruth (John) and Marilyn (Bill) and their families, give thanks for his friendship and kindness to everyone touched by his life within his family and community. Our thanks to the staff of Lakeridge Hospitals at Port Perry and Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Funeral service followed by Interment at: Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby, Ontario L1N 3K4.

