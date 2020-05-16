BLAYNEY, GORDON GARY It is with great sadness that the family of Gord announces his passing in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 79. Gord was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Irene Blayney, who died suddenly of a heart attack on May 28, 2016. Gord is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren: Dawn (Stephen Pearce) and their children, Alexandra, Victoria and Christopher; Scott (April) and their boys, David and Matthew; and Colin (Monica de Savoye), and their children, Joseph and Flora; as well as Gord's sister, Dale and brother, Paul. Gord is also survived by his renowned mother-in-law, Great Grannie Warren, who is now 102 years old. Gord was born in Toronto on May 25, 1940 to Ross and Eileen (nee Carter) Blayney. He graduated from Humberside Collegiate, where he excelled at sports and in 1959, was named the Globe and Mail's Athlete of the Year for his basketball skills during high school. He then studied Math, Physics and Chemistry at the University of Toronto. In 1962 he met his wife Irene on a blind date. They were married in Toronto on November 2, 1963. Gord began working at Fisher Scientific as an inside sales representative in 1966, a job that his wife Irene had found for him in the newspaper classifieds. Soon the company was looking to switch their inventory system to a new technology, the mainframe computer. Gord took an aptitude test and no surprise, Fisher made him the manager of a newly created department, Information Systems and Services. Fisher moved its headquarters for the computer systems to Montreal, so he moved his wife and baby daughter Dawn, to Pierrefonds, a suburb on the West Island of Montreal. While living in Montreal, Scott and Colin were born. Gord was a very involved father, and his children's antics gave him lots to joke about at the office. In 1980, he moved his family again. This time it was to Ottawa when Fisher moved their mainframe from Quebec. He remained the National IT Director until his retirement in 2003, after 37 years with the company. He had a great work ethic, and had wonderful comradery with co-workers. Gord had a great sense of humor, and was dubbed the King of Smalltalk. He loved people, and enjoyed conversations with neighbors and friends. He was outgoing and friendly, and always up for a party. He also loved nature, animals, science and technology, and Motown music. Gord and Irene shared a wonderful family life in Montreal and Ottawa, making friends wherever they went. They were extremely hospitable and "tireless entertainers," making everyone feel welcome at their home. They hosted countless BBQ dinners and pool parties. After retirement, they settled in Alliston, where they built a house on a golf course. They loved the beauty and tranquility of the area, and Gord loved to watch the birds come to feed at his deck bird feeders, always knowing what breeds they were. They enjoyed their retirement years, and had a great decade of golf, a busy social life, and much travel, often with Irene's sister Elspeth Hannan. They went on golf trips and visited many countries, planning them to a "T." They thoroughly enjoyed the time they spent living in their new community, and both served on the resident's association. Gord had many Facebook friends from around the world that he met on his travels. He was quick to share internet cartoons with friends. He enjoyed being Grampa Gordo. Although Gord had a lifelong diagnosis of HHT (Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia), his medical complications accelerated after Irene's death, and he continued to suffer from a broken heart. Gord had many hospitalizations over the last few years, but he remained strong willed and optimistic for his future. He received wonderful care from the doctors, nurses and support staff at St. Michael's Hospital. A special mention goes to Dr. Marie Faughnan and Dr. Chi-Ming Chow, who were heavily involved with his ongoing health battles. Gord passed away in the loving arms of his daughter, a blessing for both of them, especially during this pandemic. He succumbed to a Strep infection in the blood. He did not have COVID-19. If desired, donations can be made to HHT Canada. Gord has been cremated and will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Irene. Due to the pandemic, no funeral service will be held. Gord would have turned 80 on May 25, 2020. We encourage you to raise a toast to Gord! He enjoyed a life well lived and will be missed. Thanks for all the memories Gordo. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.