STORTON, GORDON HAROLD June 1919 - September 2020 In his 102nd year Devoted husband of Nan McCready (deceased 1990). Beloved father of Marilyn (Dyke Savage), Nancy (Doug Geralde), Judy (Ken Mullen), John and Bruce. Treasured grandfather of David, Jeff (Raquel), Kerri (Daniel), Ryan, Robin, Kyle and Kaitlyn. Loving great-grandfather of Amy, Kaden, Rory, Hudson and Briahna. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Well known for his devotion to his family, his keen sense of humour and his active participation in various sports, Gord lived a full life. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at LTSW Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their invaluable care, support and compassion during the last three years. There will be a private family funeral at York Cemetery. There is no visitation due to the COVID virus. Donations to celebrate Gordon's life may be made to the Veterans Comfort Fund at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, the Star Santa Claus Fund or a charity of your choice.



