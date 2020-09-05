1/1
GORDON HAROLD STORTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GORDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STORTON, GORDON HAROLD June 1919 - September 2020 In his 102nd year Devoted husband of Nan McCready (deceased 1990). Beloved father of Marilyn (Dyke Savage), Nancy (Doug Geralde), Judy (Ken Mullen), John and Bruce. Treasured grandfather of David, Jeff (Raquel), Kerri (Daniel), Ryan, Robin, Kyle and Kaitlyn. Loving great-grandfather of Amy, Kaden, Rory, Hudson and Briahna. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Well known for his devotion to his family, his keen sense of humour and his active participation in various sports, Gord lived a full life. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at LTSW Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their invaluable care, support and compassion during the last three years. There will be a private family funeral at York Cemetery. There is no visitation due to the COVID virus. Donations to celebrate Gordon's life may be made to the Veterans Comfort Fund at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, the Star Santa Claus Fund or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved