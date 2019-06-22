HEARN, Gordon 1933 - 2019 Peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Joan for 50 years. Cherished father of Kevin and Brian. Loving grandfather of Victoria. Gord was a "Swansea Boy". He will be missed and loved forever. A private service will be held. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice with appreciation. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019