DOBSON, GORDON JAMES It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gordon James Dobson on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Extendicare, Haliburton, at the age of 90. Loving husband to his wife Norma, father to David, Sharon and Linda, grandfather to Kevin, Russell, Colleen, Meagan, Graham, Andrea and great-grandfather to Brooklyn, Walker, Benjamin and James. We know you are in great company and welcomed by our loved ones who have gone before us. See you on the other side. It was Gord's wish for cremation and a Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019