KING, GORDON JAMES Retired Sergeant with Metro Toronto Police, First Commodore of the Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club Peacefully, at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, age 90 years. Gord King, son of the late William Henry King and the late Mabel (Clark). Loving husband of Doreen (Fitzgerald) and the late Jean (MacMillan). Dear father of Randy (Vicki) of Stouffville, Ronald (Debra) of Scarborough and Christopher (Joyce) of Mississauga. Stepfather of Gary of Alliston, Karen of Toronto and Lori of Collingwood. Predeceased by his sister Betty Cowan. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation with interment at Highland Memorial Gardens, Toronto. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Charity of your choice in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Gordon's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences www.rushnellfamily services.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.