MASTEN, GORDON JAMES 1950 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Mr. James Gordon Masten (Gord Masten), Canadian actor, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 69. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Jim and Evelyn Masten of Lacolle, Quebec. Gord's theatrical and musical fires were ignited by his dear aunts, Margaret and Louise Masten, and the flames were fanned when he was a much loved drama camp counsellor, called affectionately by the young campers, "Big Red". He went on to receive an Honours B.F.A. in Theatre from York University. Upon graduation he "paid his dues" working in childrens' theatre, but soon enough was seen on main stages in Toronto and Montreal and across Canada: Theatre Plus, Canadian Opera Company, Citadel Theatre, Huron Country Playhouse, Theatre Aquarius, The Segal Centre, The Centaur, to name a few. Memorable stage performances include: the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, Stephano in The Tempest, Phil Hogan in A Moon for the Misbegotten, Mr. Bumble in Oliver!, "He" in Counting the Ways, teaming up with his wife, actor Jude Beny as "She" and most hilariously, the Pickle in Schwartz's The Musical! Gord also appeared in feature films and television (The Day After Tomorrow, L'Odyssé d'Alice Tremblay, The Artists Specials: Monet, Asbestos, Source Code, The Sunshine Tax, The Santa Clause, Road To Avonlea, and the much loved Christmas classic A Child's Christmas in Wales), as well as numerous commercials, voice overs and animated cartoons, bringing light and life to all he engaged with. Later in his career he joined Jude, his wife of 21 years, on the teaching faculty at The Professional Theatre Department at Dawson College, where he will always be remembered by students and faculty alike. Gord also starred as the beloved husband of Jude; proud father of James Christian Masten; devoted stepdad to Ian Beny Anderson (Darlene Anderson) and Nelle Beny Anderson (Christof Collier); playful grandpa (Yaya) to Scarlett Anderson Collier, Vance Anderson Collier, Thomas Emmett Anderson and Rose Saba Anderson, affectionately nicknamed Lil' Red after her loving Yaya. He is also survived by his close cousins, including George Van Vliet, his strong sisters-in-law, his wise brother-in-law, his creative nieces, his adventurous nephews, his playful grand-nieces and nephews and dear friends, who counted as family to Gord, including longtime agent Mollye Reisler and neighbor Charli Ferguson. The funeral will take place at The Burtonville Cemetery near Lacolle, Quebec, at the Masten family plot on Sunday, August 9th, at 10 a. m. Please bring your own lawn chair if you wish to sit. The service will be conducted by Debbie Beattie, one of Gord's spiritual friends, a lay minister at Lacolle United Church, where Gord was a valued member. Please respect social distancing. Gord was keen on that. All are welcome. The "Gord Masten Memorial Award for adventurous, playful creativity" is in the process of being established at The Professional Theatre Program at Dawson College/New Dome Theatre. This fund will be under the administration of the Dawson College Foundation\Ursula Cabral, Vice President ucabral@dawsoncollege.qc.ca Those wishing to contribute may do so soon, by credit card, cheque, or online once Gord's fund appears in the drop-down menu. https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E920349QE&id=66