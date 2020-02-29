Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON JOHN FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORDON JOHN FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON, GORDON JOHN February 5, 1957 - February 25, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, Gord passed away peacefully, on February 25, 2020, at the age of 63. He was the most Wonderful Brother, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Friend. Gord will be sadly and greatly missed by his loving Sister Elaine and Family and many many Friends. Gord we love you. Visitation with light refreshment will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2–3 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -