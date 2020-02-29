|
FERGUSON, GORDON JOHN February 5, 1957 - February 25, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, Gord passed away peacefully, on February 25, 2020, at the age of 63. He was the most Wonderful Brother, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Friend. Gord will be sadly and greatly missed by his loving Sister Elaine and Family and many many Friends. Gord we love you. Visitation with light refreshment will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2–3 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020