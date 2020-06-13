BURNS, Gordon Joseph July 12, 1929 - June 4, 2020 Torontonian Passed away of pneumonia. Survived by wife of 63 years Lois Hennigar, daughter Elaine and Gus Karroum (Toronto), daughter Christine and Jamie Sargent (Peterborough, New Hampshire), grandchildren Jacob Karroum (London), Hailey Karroum (Toronto) and Max Richard (New Hampshire). Also survived by brothers Bruce and Bernadette (Edmonton), Fred and Jean (Summerside, PEI) and sister Cathie and Bill Robb (Winnipeg). He leaves many nieces and nephews from coast to coast to coast. Predeceased by parents Robert and Margaret MacDonald and siblings Leona, Gerald (Bob) and Bryan. Graduate of Vaughan Road Collegiate, studied Commerce at University of Toronto, retired Finance Manager at Snap-On Tools, member of Don Heights Unitarian Congregation. These things brought Gord much happiness: desserts, food, camping, fishing, gardening and lawn care, tennis, Puerto Vallarta, reading, music, household maintenance, driving, sudoku, bridge and euchre, Don Height's Men's Group and foremost spending time with family and friends. Gord was above all a kind, accepting and helpful human being; a role model to all who knew him. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Fieldstone Commons (LTC, Scarborough) for their care over the past 9 months. No funeral; a celebration of life will be held when we can all get together safely.



