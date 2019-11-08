JUNKINS, GORDON JOSEPH Passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Kensington Hospice, at the age of 62. Beloved son of Doreen and the late Gordon. Loving brother of Denise, John and Bob (Nora Molyneaux). Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends, especially Kelly Pitcher. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday from 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army or would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019