JENKYN, Gordon Kenneth February 26, 1937 - June 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gord Jenkyn at the Veterans Centre, K-Wing at Sunnybrook, four days after his 60th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Caroline "Bonnie" Jenkyn (nee Hendry), who was by his side one last time that day. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Gord served in the Australian Infantry in the mid-50s, rising to Lieutenant. After his service in 1958, he and several friends travelled the world, stopping in Toronto to work as a draftsman with an engineering firm. While working in Toronto, he met and married Bonnie, settled in Don Mills to raise 3 children, Lisa Gallaugher (Gary), Rob (Lisa Feitelberg) and Derek (Krista Hiltz), joined the Queen's Own Rifles rising to Major and co-founded a successful HVAC firm with Bonnie's father in 1963, Hendry Heating. The firm still thrives today thanks to his son Derek and partner John Trevisan. With his family and business well established, Gord and Bonnie spent all their time together, exploring Canada and the world. Most winters were spent in their beloved Algarve in Portugal. In addition to his wife and children, Gord leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. The family wishes to thank the staff at K-Wing for the amazing care they provide to all those they look after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gord's memory to the Sunnybrook Foundation. A private family service will be held.



