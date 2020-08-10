1/1
GORDON LATHAM
LATHAM, GORDON 35-year Canada Post Employee and 10-year SMH Volunteer Passed away at Trillum Manor, Orillia on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Gordon, of Orillia and formerly of Waubaushene, beloved husband of Carol (nee Jones). Loving father of Linda Gamble (David), Gail Hitzfield (Dick predeceased) and James Taylor. Cherished grandfather of Angela Piela (Arthur) and Kristi Gamble (Jeff Wood). Proud great-grandfather of Skyler and Jade Allard, Alysha, Ryleigh and Kaitlyn Gamble-Schell and Tristen Piela. Dear brother of Albert Latham (Margaret), Roy Latham and Ronnie Latham. Survived by sister in law Del. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to OSMH Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
