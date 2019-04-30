Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON LEONARD BACK. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

BACK, GORDON LEONARD Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in his 91st year. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Emily; devoted daughter, Debbie; grandson, Brian Knapp (Christie); great-grandsons, Ben and Sam; brother, Wib (Mary and family); numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his loving daughter Nancy and son-in-law Allan Knapp; dear sister Betty; brothers Bob and Fred; as well as many dearly departed friends and neighbours. Some of Gord's closest friendships were formed during his many years as an oil tank truck driver for Shell Canada. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, followed by a celebration of Gord's full and happy life at 11:00 a.m. at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough (west side between Eglinton Avenue East and St. Clair Avenue East). Donations may be made to a charity of choice. His kind heart, gentle soul and signature laugh will be sadly missed. Gord's final resting place will be in Guelph, Ontario, near Nancy and Allan, whose spirits live on in our hearts.



