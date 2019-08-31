BARRATT, GORDON M. Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in his 89th year. Gordon Barratt of Penetanguishene, formerly of Etobicoke. Beloved husband of Edna Barratt nee Belcher. Dear father of Robert (Jackie) and Fraser (Kathryn). Step-father of the late Anne Alexander. Loving papa of Nathan, Victoria, Alex, Amanda and Ian. Brother-in-law of Jean Calvert, Barbara Belcher and Theresa Belcher. He will be fondly remembered by Lori and Roger LeBlanc, Karen and Paul Newman and Cindy Calvert. The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church, 20 Robert Street East, Penetanguishene, on Friday, September 6th from 12 noon until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Sleeping Children around the World or Hospice Huronia would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland, ON L4R 3K7.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019