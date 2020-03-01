|
MALLOCH, GORDON MATTHEW RAMSAY Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Midlothian, Virginia. Gordon was born in Glasgow, Scotland on March 29, 1933, the second of six children of John and Annie (Ramsay) Malloch. Gordon immigrated to Canada in 1951 and completed his studies in chemistry at the University of Toronto. He returned to Scotland in 1955 to marry the love of his life, Eileen Anne Mahood. Together they returned to Canada and started a family of their own. Always with a keen eye for business, Gordon built successful plastics manufacturing companies in which he and his friend and business partner, Jürgen Arnemann, employed many across Canada and the United States. His faith in God was very important to him and his love for the Lord was apparent to all he met as he demonstrated his honesty, integrity, generosity, fairness, love, and compassion in his daily life. He served for many years as a deacon in his church. A quiet and gentle man, he was a pillar of support for his family and was always there to listen, advise, cheer us on and help however he could. His wisdom, sense of humor, and ever-present smile will be greatly missed! Some of his fondest memories were playing rugby in his youth, golfing, traveling the world with Eileen, and spending time with his grandchildren, who already miss him dearly. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen, children, Morag and Graeme, daughter-in-law, Dina, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, brother Ron, sisters Anne and Jeanette, sisters-in-law Jean and Rosemary and brother-in-law, Jim. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother Ian, younger brother Stanley, brother-in-law Roy and son-in-law, Steve, with whom he has now been reunited. The family will receive guests Sunday, March 1st from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia, 23230. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2nd at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23235 with a reception immediately after. Interment at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Virginia, 23220 will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gordon's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020