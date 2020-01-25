Home

MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
GORDON MENZIE COX

GORDON MENZIE COX Obituary
COX, GORDON MENZIE Gordon Menzie Cox of Pickering, passed away at Ajax Pickering Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his 76th year. Loving husband of Mary (nee Keenan). Brother of Alfred (Henrietta) and Mary Louise Cox. Remembered by his brother-in-law Paddy Keenan and sister-in-law Doreen Coyle (Mike) and by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of Canada and Ireland. Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Marian Cox. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A Memorial Service celebrating Gord's life will follow in the Chapel at 12:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Ajax Pickering Hospital, Covenant House or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook (www.mceachniefuneral.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
