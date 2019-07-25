Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Toronto's Mount Pleasant Cemetery at the East Gate Entrance Obituary

NIKIFORUK, DR. GORDON 1922 - 2019 After a long life, Dr. Gordon Nikiforuk died on July 22, 2019, at the astounding age of 96 years. The shape and condition of teeth occupied Nikiforuk the way car engines enthralled other men. Teaching, academia and dental research defined his life and took him far from his pioneer Ukranian home on Canadian prairie near the Battlefords in Cree country. He was the sixth of nine children born on the farm in Redfield, Saskatchewan. He shared a bed and farm chores with his siblings. He described piles of straw and wood in the yard as among "the best toys" ever invented. As a child, he trekked two miles every morning to attend the Dominion school. The Ukranian Voice and Western Producer helped him practice his reading skills. The farm never captured Gordon's attention, but academia did. After finishing his pre-dental training in Saskatchewan, he transferred to the Big Smoke in Toronto. He later studied at the University of Illinois on the strength of a Wrigley Gum scholarship no less. In 1950, he married Margaret Jordis Nokleberg, a public health nurse from Wisconsin. Thereafter, he took her to one too many dental conferences. In the 1960s, he played an active role in the debate about adding fluoride to Toronto's water supplies. After teaching at the University of Toronto, he served as a professor of pediatric dentistry and later as acting dean at UCLA. In 1970, he became dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at the Faculty of Toronto. For decades, Nikiforuk plowed the fields of oral hygiene with the same energy his peasant ancestors worked the soils of the steppes. He lectured on the dental care of children, championed preventative dentistry, promoted dental education of every kind and served as a senior dentist at the Hospital for Sick Children. After publishing more than a hundred papers on healthy and rotten teeth, he wrote a two-volume textbook, Understanding Dental Caries. It was translated into Mandarin. Few people other than dental students have read it. He considered compulsory retirement an ugly "ism" and rarely stopped working. He thought that university was above all "a community of students" whose goal was "to help persons to take on responsibility." At the age of 71, he was still editing The Oral Care Report, a Colgate newsletter delivered to 250,000 dentists. DNA was his guide to life and he often judged people by the quality of their teeth. "Did you see that incisor?" he asked. He did not pursue happiness or introspection like other travellers in this life. Instead he served his own trinity of work, biochemistry and academia. His wife, Margaret, repeatedly said of his stubbornness: "Heaven knows, I have tried everything." Like his pipe-smoking father, Andrij Nykiforuk, Gordon thought more than he said. After surviving a heart attack last month, he died of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was grateful for the life he lived and especially the warm care he received at Houses of Providence. His grandchildren Stephen, Eric, Aidan, Keegan and Torin wish him well in the afterlife or what grandpa called "the spiritual realm." His surviving siblings, Alice, Ray and Yaris along with many nephews and nieces will miss him. His sons, Andrew and Chris, are just relieved. A celebration of life will be held at Toronto's Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Thursday, July 25th at the east gate entrance. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service: 12:30 p.m. with gathering to follow.

