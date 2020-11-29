MULLINS, GORDON P. December 15, 1951 – November 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Loving husband of Lynn Hulsman, son of Joe Mullins (predeceased by his mother Mary). He is survived by his brother Glen Mullins (Mary), sister Cheryl Stabler (Jim), his brother-in-law Allan Hulsman and sister-in-law Kimberly Hulsman. Gord touched many lives and will be fondly remembered by his nieces, their families and dear friends. He held the position of Chief Engineer at a number of radio stations, built the first LGBTQ radio station in Toronto and before retiring was an audio visual technician at OPG. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be postponed to a later date. Memorial donations to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at quintecremationservices.com