1/1
GORDON P. MULLINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GORDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULLINS, GORDON P. December 15, 1951 – November 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Loving husband of Lynn Hulsman, son of Joe Mullins (predeceased by his mother Mary). He is survived by his brother Glen Mullins (Mary), sister Cheryl Stabler (Jim), his brother-in-law Allan Hulsman and sister-in-law Kimberly Hulsman. Gord touched many lives and will be fondly remembered by his nieces, their families and dear friends. He held the position of Chief Engineer at a number of radio stations, built the first LGBTQ radio station in Toronto and before retiring was an audio visual technician at OPG. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be postponed to a later date. Memorial donations to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at quintecremationservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved