PHILPOTT, GORDON PETER Our beloved Gord passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, just shy of his 91st birthday. Gord was predeceased by his parents, Murray McCheyne and Annie Noreen and his brother Doug. Gord was the loving husband and soul mate for over 37 years with his loving and devoted wife Jane (nee Kimber). He leaves behind his cherished children, Robert (Marsha), Michael (Gayle) and Leeanne (Scott Barrett); and his treasured grandchildren, Doug, Michelle, Samantha, Liam, Wiley, Jake, Stephanie and Andrew (Amanda). Also, his faithful golden retriever Kelly. Gord was a graduate of O.A.C Class of '52 (University Of Guelph) and had a fulfilling, successful career at Ontario Hydro in the Head Office Forestry and Environment Deptartment, as Head Landscape Architect. He was the President (1973), a volunteer position at that time, of the Society of Ontario Hydro Professional Engineers handling labour negotiations, arbitrations and mediations representing Society members. He also served on many committees and social programs for the benefit of the employees of the company over his career. Gord, and his "honey bunny" Jane, loved to see the world when they could, many Caribbean Islands, Bermuda, England, Portugal, Australia, tons of winter ski vacations, houseboating adventures and cottaging on Upper Stony Lake, and in retirement, on Buckhorn Lake with his dogs Clancy, then Keena, Sunny and Kelly. Winters, early in retirement, were spent in Florida, and starting in 2006, spent many enjoyable winters in south Texas. His pursuit of knowledge and facts with his sharp mind, allowed him to complete crossword puzzles in no time and he was always sought after to be on your Trivia Pursuit team. He was a man of honour, duty, respect and, as many know, a wonderful sense of humour. Our sincere gratitude to all the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC in Peterborough for all their personal sacrifices that they have made during this difficult Covid 19 time. So thankful for everyone, especially the dedicated, compassionate nurses and PSWs on Pathway G. In memory of Gord, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC, University Of Guelph Pet Trust or the Salvation Army Peterborough would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca