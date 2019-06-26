Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON PHILLIPS ANDREWS. View Sign Obituary

ANDREWS, GORDON PHILLIPS Gordon passed away, peacefully at Campbell House Hospice, on June 12, 2019, at the age of 87. Gordon leaves behind Dorothy, his loving wife of 68 years. He was a loving father to children Susan Kenney (Lorne), Phillip Andrews (Iliana), Paul Andrews and David Andrews (Maria). Grandfather to Jeannette Lively, John Kenney, Carrisa Bearup, Ashley Terry, Diana Andrews, Richard Andrews, Ayla Andrews, Dana Andrews, Daniel Andrews, Brittany Gough and David Gough. Great-grandfather to Kevin Lively, Riley Bearup, Lillian Kenney, Jack Kenney and Michaela Terry. Gordon was the youngest of four children born to Irene and William Andrews. His siblings Roy, Raymond and Audrey predeceased him. Gordon loved the family cottage in Washago, fishing, taking his children water skiing, boating and partying. Gordon was an accomplished sales executive with 3M and Dictaphone and, eventually, at the peak of his career with Letts of London where he was the President for Canada. Upon retiring, Gordon found a new love when he joined the Rotary Club of Brighton and served as Assistant Governor of Rotary District 7070. Gordon led many community projects including District 7070's 100th anniversary project to outfit and deliver a fully equipped ambulance to serve the needs of a poor community outside Merida, Mexico. In 2010, he transferred his membership to the Rotary Club of Collingwood and served there, receiving various awards over the years, including several Paul Harris Fellowships. Family and friends are invited to Gordon's Celebration of Life Friday, June 28, 2019 at All Saints Anglican Church, Collingwood. Visitation 11:00 a.m. followed by the Service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Collingwood/South Georgian Bay Rotary Charitable Foundation

