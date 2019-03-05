VAIL, DR. GORDON RAE After a two year fight against cancer, Dr. Gord Vail, a wonderful, intelligent and caring person, left this Earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 49. A devastating loss for his parents Terry and Connie (nee Crossman) Vail, brother Greg, sister-in-law Sue, sweet little niece Emma, brother Jesse, grandmother Lois Crossman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by grandparents Ken and Gertrude Vail, grandfather Rae Crossman and uncle Art Crossman. Gord loved his work as an ER physician. He had lasting friendships in Windsor, Oshawa and Scottsdale, AZ. He maintained friendships with many from high school, university, hockey, police, firefighters, EMS and considered his hospital colleagues his friends. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Celebrations of his Life will take place both in Windsor and Oshawa at later dates. If you so desire, donations to Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GORDON RAE VAIL.
Families First Funeral Home & Tribute Centre
3260 Dougall Avenue
Windsor, ON N9E 1S6
(519) 969-5841
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019