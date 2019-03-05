Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GORDON RAE VAIL. View Sign

VAIL, DR. GORDON RAE After a two year fight against cancer, Dr. Gord Vail, a wonderful, intelligent and caring person, left this Earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 49. A devastating loss for his parents Terry and Connie (nee Crossman) Vail, brother Greg, sister-in-law Sue, sweet little niece Emma, brother Jesse, grandmother Lois Crossman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by grandparents Ken and Gertrude Vail, grandfather Rae Crossman and uncle Art Crossman. Gord loved his work as an ER physician. He had lasting friendships in Windsor, Oshawa and Scottsdale, AZ. He maintained friendships with many from high school, university, hockey, police, firefighters, EMS and considered his hospital colleagues his friends. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Celebrations of his Life will take place both in Windsor and Oshawa at later dates. If you so desire, donations to Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at

VAIL, DR. GORDON RAE After a two year fight against cancer, Dr. Gord Vail, a wonderful, intelligent and caring person, left this Earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 49. A devastating loss for his parents Terry and Connie (nee Crossman) Vail, brother Greg, sister-in-law Sue, sweet little niece Emma, brother Jesse, grandmother Lois Crossman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by grandparents Ken and Gertrude Vail, grandfather Rae Crossman and uncle Art Crossman. Gord loved his work as an ER physician. He had lasting friendships in Windsor, Oshawa and Scottsdale, AZ. He maintained friendships with many from high school, university, hockey, police, firefighters, EMS and considered his hospital colleagues his friends. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Celebrations of his Life will take place both in Windsor and Oshawa at later dates. If you so desire, donations to Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca Funeral Home Families First Funeral Home & Tribute Centre

3260 Dougall Avenue

Windsor , ON N9E 1S6

(519) 969-5841 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close