MACKAY, Gordon Robley On July 31, 2019, Gordon Robley Mackay died peacefully with his family at his side after a courageous battle with Aspiration Pneumonia and Parkinson's disease. He leaves behind his wife Edie of 59 years and his three adored daughters Karen Deacon (Russ), Janice Mackay (Allan Beattie) and Roslyn Foxton (Milan). He has five loving grandchildren who adored him Amanda and Laura Deacon, Cameron Beattie and Cole and Caitlin Foxton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home at 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Visitation from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life Service with refreshments to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019