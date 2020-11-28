FRASER, GORDON ROSS Lifelong Toronto resident Gordon Ross Fraser passed peacefully at East General Hospital on November 12, 2020 in his 93rd year. Predeceased in life by his parents, and his devoted wife of 64 years, Fay Marie (nee Smith) Fraser (passed December 30, 2016). He is survived by his two daughters, Janice and Linda, his son Thomas, and grandchildren Drew and Andrea Bawden. Gord was a graduate of Northern Vocational School. He went on to become a Canadian Customs Broker until he retired. In June of 1952 he wed his beloved wife and went on to raise his three children. Gord was an avid cyclist and tennis player, passing on many skills and a wealth of knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted member of Kew Beach Tennis Club for more than 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated.



