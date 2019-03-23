Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON ROSS GIBSON. View Sign

GIBSON, GORDON ROSS Gord has left the Camp and Gone Home. Beloved Husband of 40 years and partner in Scouting of H. Yvonne Gibson (Miller) passed away in his 85th year at Ross Memorial Hospital (Lindsay) on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Gord was born in St. Anne De Beaupre, Quebec to father Thomas A. Gibson and mother Dorothy (Armstrong) on September 9, 1934. (both deceased). Survived by big brother Tom H. Gibson (late Bette Shields) and dearly loved and best friend of nieces Jude Gibson Vick (Lee), Shelley Placko and Catherine Cummings; nephews Thomas S. Gibson and the late John Gibson (Maria); great-nieces and nephews: Kate (Scott Utting); Sarah Stevenson (Mike), Amanda Fleming (Ryan), Robbie and David Gibson; Gillian, Russell and Corey Cummings and his Great Great Treasures Paisley and Oliver Fleming. Mourned by brother-in-law Jim Miller (Doreen), Isle of Wight and Lorna and David Dickson (both deceased). Gord retired from Sommerville Packaging (formerly Telfer) as a Graphic Co-Ordinator and enjoyed his Retirement taking part in his painting with fellow artists at Settlers Village, Bobcaygeon. He began his 50 years in Scouting with 1st Pickering Scouts with his brother Tom, then went on to join 24th Bendale Scouts and Ventures (where he met his bride Yvonne). He shared his many experiences and knowledge of Scouting as a Leader Trainer as well. For his service in Scouting, Gord was awarded the Medal of Honor and the Bar to the Medal of Honor. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of ICU and the Medical Floor at Ross Memorial for the loving care he received. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Church, 42 William Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, March 30th at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the Service at 1 p.m. Please make donations, if desired, to ALS Canada, Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Salvation Army, at

To Think Of stepping on Shore and finding it Heaven Of touching a hand and finding it God's Of breathing new air and finding it Celestial Of waking up in Glory and finding it Home My Beloved Gord has gone Home. Funeral Home Jardine Funeral Home

