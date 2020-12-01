SAUNDERS, GORDON "TIM" Passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite. Beloved father of Elizabeth (deceased; Barry), Lynn, Marianne (deceased), and Joanne. Cherished grandfather to Lyle (Katie), Adam (Jenn), Laura (Dan), Brian and Stephanie; great-grandfather to Austin, Michael, Violet, Hudson and Avery. He will forever be missed. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.



