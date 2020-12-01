1/
GORDON "TIM" SAUNDERS
SAUNDERS, GORDON "TIM" Passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite. Beloved father of Elizabeth (deceased; Barry), Lynn, Marianne (deceased), and Joanne. Cherished grandfather to Lyle (Katie), Adam (Jenn), Laura (Dan), Brian and Stephanie; great-grandfather to Austin, Michael, Violet, Hudson and Avery. He will forever be missed. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
