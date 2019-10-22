Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON SCOTT ALEXANDER. View Sign Service Information Wall-Custance Funeral Home 206 Norfolk Street Guelph , ON N1H 4K3 (519)-822-0051 Obituary

ALEXANDER, GORDON SCOTT On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Gordon Scott Alexander passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, while under the care of the staff in the Nichol Neighbourhood at Riverside Glen, in Guelph. Myra, his beautiful and loving wife, is thankful to Dr. Ruddock and staff for their care and support these past few years. Gordon, loving father to Gord and his wife Terry (Winters) of Chatham and Brad and his wife Leanne (Chadwick) of Guelph. Sadly missed by his granddaughter Sara and his stepgrandson Michael Chadwick and his wife Nicole of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Former employee of Old Mill Pontiac, in Toronto. Fondly remembered by family and friends. Visitation will be held at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, on Tuesday 6-8 p.m., as well as at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service, which will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Light refreshments to follow in the Wall-Custance Family Reception Centre. A private family interment will be held at Parklawn Cemetery, Toronto.

