BRAY, Gordon Stanley Peacefully at home, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Gord is survived by his wife Ellen (nee Milnes); children: Doug (Joy), Paul (Ann), Maureen, and Tom (Michele); grandchildren: Greg (Shannon), Nicole (Teal), Christopher (Beth), Tara (Anthony), Payton and Logan; step-grandchildren: Alberto and Carlo; and great-grandchildren: Zepplyn, Riley, Landon and Alessia. Funeral Service to be held at Ogden Funeral Home, Scarborough, Ontario, by Invitation Only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Gordon's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.