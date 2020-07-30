1/
Gordon Stanley BRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRAY, Gordon Stanley Peacefully at home, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Gord is survived by his wife Ellen (nee Milnes); children: Doug (Joy), Paul (Ann), Maureen, and Tom (Michele); grandchildren: Greg (Shannon), Nicole (Teal), Christopher (Beth), Tara (Anthony), Payton and Logan; step-grandchildren: Alberto and Carlo; and great-grandchildren: Zepplyn, Riley, Landon and Alessia. Funeral Service to be held at Ogden Funeral Home, Scarborough, Ontario, by Invitation Only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Gordon's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved