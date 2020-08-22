STROTHER, GORDON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Strother on Monday, August 17, 2020, with his wife and children by his side at Hill House Hospice. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years Jane, his children Linda (Ross), Carol (Mike), Glen (Barb), his grandchildren Renee (Jake), Sean, Ryan, Nicholas, and Madison, his great-grandchildren Riley and McKennah. Gordon fought a courageous battle with Kidney Disease without complaints about anything. He loved his home in Richmond Hill and took great pride in his gardens and grass as well as his pool. Family get togethers were his favorite times. He loved sitting in his basement with the fire blazing and his favorite tunes playing, and also watching his beloved Maple Leafs and any other sport he could get on the TV. Once retired he loved his new home in Uxbridge and also loved tending to the gardens and grass and sitting in his lazy boy watching his sports or watching concerts of his favorite bands on DVD's. He worked hard and played hard. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hill House Hospice for the excellent care, dignity and attention given to him from the volunteers, PSWs, the nurses and Dr. Berger. You all made his remaining days so special to us and showed us great compassion, love and support. Due to COVID-19, Visitation and Service is invitation only and all RSVPs should be sent to lindas110460@gmail.com with name and phone number. All guests must wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and socially distance. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 4A1, in Gordon Strother's name. Online tributes may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com