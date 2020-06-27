SCOTT, Gordon William Richard 1939 (Toronto) - June 25, 2020 (Toronto) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Scott. Gord passed away peacefully in his eighty first year, at Sunnybrook K Wing, after a long and brave battle with cancer and in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Sunnybrook. Gord was a man of immense love for his family, selfless generosity and a wonderful sense of humour. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father by his sons Richard and Terry (Janice) and daughter Tracey (Brian). He was the proud grandfather of Anne, Amanda, Arunas and Lukas. He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne (nee Pritchard) and his brother David (Marjorie). He is survived by his sister Patricia (Barry). Gord was a longtime member of The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 10, where he very much enjoyed the company of lifelong friends. His remains will be interred at St. John's Norway at a later date.