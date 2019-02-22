Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Alice WALKER. View Sign

WALKER, Grace Alice Peacefully passed away at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Monday, February 18, 2019. Grace Walker (nee Stevenson) of Uxbridge and formerly of Zephyr in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Horner Walker. Loving mom of Cheryl (Barry) Timbers, Lynne Tindall (Don Beaton), Elaine (Murray) Cox and Ellen (Ron) Smalley. Proud gramma of Heather (Craig), Sharon (Mike), Beth (Adam), Robert, Trevor (Jamie), Derek (Melissa), Andrea (Kevin), Eric (Erika), Travis (Jaspar), Carolyn (Douglas) and Brent (Jade). Cherished "GG" of Matt, Megan, Emily, Avery, Katie, Addison, Rylan, Ava, Jayce, Hayden, Cole, Brooklyn, Brielle and Adam. Predeceased by grandson Neil Timbers and great-granddaughter Taylor Andrews. Also survived by her sister-in-law Vicky Stevenson. Friends may be received at Zephyr United Church, 12990 Durham Regional Rd. #39, Zephyr for visitation on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1 - 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Zephyr Zion Cemetery. In Grace's memory, donations may be made to SickKids Foundation, Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or to Zephyr United Church. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Mt. Albert (1-800-209-4803).

