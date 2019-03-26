CANAVAN, GRACE ANNE VERONICA Born in Glasgow, July 1, 1938, recently died peacefully in the loving arms of her husband James "Harry" Canavan at Providence Healthcare, March 22, 2019. Grace, known as Nana to her 6 grandchildren, Spencer, Hayden, Fraser, Kaelaryae, Olivia and Liam, celebrated life with immense joy every single day. Through her deep abiding faith, Grace taught the rosary to hundreds of children, educated as well as advocated for special needs children and led the Catholic Women's League. We love you with all our hearts and will miss you but are at peace knowing you are with God. Grace is survived by her 5 children, Joseph, Patrick, Mary, John and Rosemary. A celebration of life mass will take place March 28th, 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 2210 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough. We invite you to join us for a reception immediately following at St. Lawrence Hall. We are truly grateful for the excellent care Grace received at Providence Healthcare.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE ANNE VERONICA CANAVAN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019