BOLENDER, GRACE Retired Nurse Peacefully, at Parkview Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dear sister of Paul (late Anne), Louise, Arlene (late Stanley), Florence and predeceased by Gladys, Lloyd (late Delma) and Howard (late Vera). Grace will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, January 9th, from 1 p.m., until the time of the service at 2 p.m. If desired, donations to the Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020