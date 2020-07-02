GRACE CARTER

CARTER, GRACE Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 95 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved husband Albert Carter in 2009. Loving mother of Janice (David) Davenport of Florida and Glenna Bullock (David) of Cambridge. Cherished grandmother of Gregg (Ashley) Davenport, Timothy (Diane) Davenport, Nathan Bullock, Kyle (Lindsay) Bullock and great-grandmother of Colin, Carter, Ellie, Lana and another great-grandson expected in October. Dear sister of Marg Lunau; dear aunt of Bruce (Beverly) Martin. Grace was predeceased by her parents William and Helen Chalmers, sister Louise King, and brothers Bill Chalmers, Lawrence Chalmers and Ralph Chalmers. A Celebration of Life Service for Grace will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/ directions lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366