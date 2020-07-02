1/1
GRACE CARTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GRACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARTER, GRACE Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 95 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved husband Albert Carter in 2009. Loving mother of Janice (David) Davenport of Florida and Glenna Bullock (David) of Cambridge. Cherished grandmother of Gregg (Ashley) Davenport, Timothy (Diane) Davenport, Nathan Bullock, Kyle (Lindsay) Bullock and great-grandmother of Colin, Carter, Ellie, Lana and another great-grandson expected in October. Dear sister of Marg Lunau; dear aunt of Bruce (Beverly) Martin. Grace was predeceased by her parents William and Helen Chalmers, sister Louise King, and brothers Bill Chalmers, Lawrence Chalmers and Ralph Chalmers. A Celebration of Life Service for Grace will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/ directions lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved