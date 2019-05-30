Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE CLARA MATHEWS. View Sign Obituary

MATHEWS, GRACE CLARA (nee DURNO) January 17, 1931 - May 15, 2019 Married to Keith (predeceased 1999), loving mother to Debra Jay (predeceased 1952), Cynthia, Randall (predeceased 2017), David and Douglas. Nana to Katie, Davey and Geoffrey and Great-Nana to Max. Mom was one of 6 siblings all of whom predeceased her. Born and raised in Toronto, in 1958 Grace and Keith purchased their first and only home in Applewood Acres, a suburb of Cooksville now known as Mississauga. In 2006, Grace moved into the Beechwood Retirement Home and then to Evergreen Retirement Community where she lived until her death. Mom was a career homemaker and most happy in the early years raising her family. As everyone that ever ate at our house would attest, she was the best cook ever! Each meal was made with love and perfection whether weeknight or special occasion. She enjoyed her bridge and euchre groups and for a short time bowled in a women's league. She loved her home and everything it meant. In 1965, Mom met a new neighbour Mary who became her best friend. They spoke every day at 8 a.m. You could set your watch by it. No matter where Mary was or what was going on, the call took place on time. Mary was a true, loyal and dedicated friend who was always there for Mom. Coloring each others hair in our kitchen, coffee and chats, lunch out, cards, shopping or hanging out they looked forward to being together. Mary was her life-line through good times and the most difficult. This relationship sustained her and they remained inseparable until the end. At the age of 67, Mom was diagnosed with COPD. She knew she was not well, but the news was difficult to hear. She spent the rest of her life on home Oxygen. She was diligent in taking her medications, listening to her doctors and taking good care of herself. She continued to drive and live her life. She was given 10 years to live but lived 20 years from her initial diagnosis. She was strong-willed and a fighter up until the end, when the fight was just too difficult to maintain. She passed peacefully at home a few days after spending Mother's Day with her family by her side. She told us she loved us and to stay together. She took great pride in saying to each of us "I made it: and that she did. Mom, I know we had our difficulties but you gave me the opportunity to care for you and hold your hand as you took your last breath. I will always be grateful as it was all I ever wanted. It doesn't really matter how/when you get there as long as you get there in the end and I believe we did. SWAK. Mom did not want a funeral and cremation has taken place. Our thanks to all of her friends, staff and caregivers from Evergreen and the care and support she received from Vital Aire, VON, VHA, SE Health, the Mississauga Halton LHIN and the Palliative Care team. A special thanks to Dr. Kevin Green, her Respirologist as she relied on his expertise and had complete trust in him. She is now at peace and watching over all of us. Donations in Grace's honor can be made to House of Friendship (

MATHEWS, GRACE CLARA (nee DURNO) January 17, 1931 - May 15, 2019 Married to Keith (predeceased 1999), loving mother to Debra Jay (predeceased 1952), Cynthia, Randall (predeceased 2017), David and Douglas. Nana to Katie, Davey and Geoffrey and Great-Nana to Max. Mom was one of 6 siblings all of whom predeceased her. Born and raised in Toronto, in 1958 Grace and Keith purchased their first and only home in Applewood Acres, a suburb of Cooksville now known as Mississauga. In 2006, Grace moved into the Beechwood Retirement Home and then to Evergreen Retirement Community where she lived until her death. Mom was a career homemaker and most happy in the early years raising her family. As everyone that ever ate at our house would attest, she was the best cook ever! Each meal was made with love and perfection whether weeknight or special occasion. She enjoyed her bridge and euchre groups and for a short time bowled in a women's league. She loved her home and everything it meant. In 1965, Mom met a new neighbour Mary who became her best friend. They spoke every day at 8 a.m. You could set your watch by it. No matter where Mary was or what was going on, the call took place on time. Mary was a true, loyal and dedicated friend who was always there for Mom. Coloring each others hair in our kitchen, coffee and chats, lunch out, cards, shopping or hanging out they looked forward to being together. Mary was her life-line through good times and the most difficult. This relationship sustained her and they remained inseparable until the end. At the age of 67, Mom was diagnosed with COPD. She knew she was not well, but the news was difficult to hear. She spent the rest of her life on home Oxygen. She was diligent in taking her medications, listening to her doctors and taking good care of herself. She continued to drive and live her life. She was given 10 years to live but lived 20 years from her initial diagnosis. She was strong-willed and a fighter up until the end, when the fight was just too difficult to maintain. She passed peacefully at home a few days after spending Mother's Day with her family by her side. She told us she loved us and to stay together. She took great pride in saying to each of us "I made it: and that she did. Mom, I know we had our difficulties but you gave me the opportunity to care for you and hold your hand as you took your last breath. I will always be grateful as it was all I ever wanted. It doesn't really matter how/when you get there as long as you get there in the end and I believe we did. SWAK. Mom did not want a funeral and cremation has taken place. Our thanks to all of her friends, staff and caregivers from Evergreen and the care and support she received from Vital Aire, VON, VHA, SE Health, the Mississauga Halton LHIN and the Palliative Care team. A special thanks to Dr. Kevin Green, her Respirologist as she relied on his expertise and had complete trust in him. She is now at peace and watching over all of us. Donations in Grace's honor can be made to House of Friendship ( www.houseoffriendship.org ). Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close