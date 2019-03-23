Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Elizabeth BISHOP. View Sign

BISHOP, Grace Elizabeth Peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the age of 92 at Toronto East General Hospital. She will be sorely missed by her daughter Lois. Predeceased by her loving husband Norman and by her cherished daughter Elizabeth. Grace's generosity was felt in so many ways, be it by her family, her church community and by so many others through her extensive volunteerism with Yorkminster Park's Dorcas Group and the Needlework Guild of Canada. This culminated with being awarded the Volunteer Guild of Ontario's highest volunteer award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service. The family also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. J. Rosenberg, Dr. E. Colledge and the Toronto East General Staff for their kindness and care. Also, sincere gratitude to Rev. Dr. Peter Holmes and Reverend Dale Rose and the Yorkminster Park Baptist Church community for their spiritual support and guidance. A memorial service will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge Street, on Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. Private interment was held at Pine Hills Cemetery. If desired, a donation to The Dorcas Group or The Out of the Cold Program c/o Yorkminster Park Church 1585 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M4T 1Z9, would be appreciated. "Good night, sweet 'Princess'; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest" William Shakespeare's Hamlet



