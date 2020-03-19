Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE CALDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE ESTELLE CALDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE ESTELLE CALDER Obituary
CALDER, GRACE ESTELLE December 26, 1925 - March 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Loving mother of Marilyn Campbell (predeceased) (Allan), Linda Stewart (Stephen), John Stewart and Karen Sproxton (Jim). Grandmother of Mark Campbell (Colleen), Anthony Campbell (Sherry), Melinda Thomas (Mike), Steve Thomas (Audrey), Harmony Bartlett (Brandon), Kaitlin Woychuk (Brian), Charlotte Sproxton, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great-grandmother of 3. Grace was predeceased by her parents Grace McArthur and William D. Calder, her step-father Eldon McArthur, as well as her sister Gloria. Private interment to be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -