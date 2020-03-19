|
|
CALDER, GRACE ESTELLE December 26, 1925 - March 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Loving mother of Marilyn Campbell (predeceased) (Allan), Linda Stewart (Stephen), John Stewart and Karen Sproxton (Jim). Grandmother of Mark Campbell (Colleen), Anthony Campbell (Sherry), Melinda Thomas (Mike), Steve Thomas (Audrey), Harmony Bartlett (Brandon), Kaitlin Woychuk (Brian), Charlotte Sproxton, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great-grandmother of 3. Grace was predeceased by her parents Grace McArthur and William D. Calder, her step-father Eldon McArthur, as well as her sister Gloria. Private interment to be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020