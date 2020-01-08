|
Passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Grace was the beloved wife of John (2002) for 52 years and was loving mother to John (Martha), Cindy (Gary), Cathi and Jim (Jackie). She was grandmother to Sarah (Neil), Heather (Zach), Stephanie (Kyle), Katie (Brandon), Michael and Brandon and great-grandmother to Dawson. A visitation will be held at the MORLEY BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto, on Thursday, January 9th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hope & Healing International.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020