Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE CZEGLEDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE ESTHER CZEGLEDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE ESTHER CZEGLEDI Obituary
Passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Grace was the beloved wife of John (2002) for 52 years and was loving mother to John (Martha), Cindy (Gary), Cathi and Jim (Jackie). She was grandmother to Sarah (Neil), Heather (Zach), Stephanie (Kyle), Katie (Brandon), Michael and Brandon and great-grandmother to Dawson. A visitation will be held at the MORLEY BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto, on Thursday, January 9th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hope & Healing International.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -